Police: Suspects posed as Con Edison workers in Brooklyn home invasion, robbery
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Brooklyn.
Police say Monday night, two men pretended to be Con Edison workers, then forced their way into a woman's home on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.
They were masked and one allegedly had a gun, but no shots were fired.
Once inside, police say they stole the woman's television and other personal items before taking off.
