Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Suspects posed as Con Edison workers in Brooklyn home invasion, robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: Home invasion suspects in Brooklyn posed as Con Ed workers
Police: Home invasion suspects in Brooklyn posed as Con Ed workers 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Brooklyn.

Police say Monday night, two men pretended to be Con Edison workers, then forced their way into a woman's home on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville.

They were masked and one allegedly had a gun, but no shots were fired.

Once inside, police say they stole the woman's television and other personal items before taking off.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.