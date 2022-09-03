Watch CBS News
4 men injured in Brooklyn shooting

By Thalia Perez

/ CBS New York

4 men shot in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Four men were shot in Brooklyn on Friday night.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. outside what neighbors call a motorcycle club on Russell Street between Norman and Meserole in Greenpoint.

Police say a suspect pulled up in a white sedan, fired shots, then took off.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the back, a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, and a fourth man was shot in the arm and grazed in the head.

Neighbor Andrew Duszkiewicz told CBS2's Thalia Perez he ran for cover when he heard the gunfire.

"Man, you can't believe how loud the booms were. Wow," he said. "At least one individual started yelling, 'I'm hit, I'm wounded, I need help,' and then I just dropped to the ground. I went to hide behind the vehicle, but there were more booms and I thought they were gonna fire at me."

Police say the victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

