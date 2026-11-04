Garbage truck driver arrested after striking, killing pedestrian in Brooklyn, police say

A New York City Department of Sanitation truck driver has been arrested after striking and killing a pedestrian last week in Brooklyn, police say.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Bath Beach.

Police say Siobhan Lynch, 30, was crossing Bay Parkway when a garbage truck driver turned from Cropsey Avenue onto Bay Parkway, striking her.

Lynch was thrown to the ground and suffered severe injuries, police say. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Timothy Mcvey, of Staten Island, remained on the scene. Following an investigation, Mcvey was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Lynch leaves behind her parents and a twin sister.

A family friend told CBS News New York Lynch worked in retail and wanted to be a graphic designer. She also said Lynch had a boyfriend, and they had been thinking about getting married in the future.

According to the advocacy group Transportation Alternatives, at least 30 people were killed or seriously injured along Bay Parkway between 2021 and 2025.

Neighbors and transportation advocates have pushed for more safety measures on the seven-lane road in the past.