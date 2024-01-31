Food delivery worker critically injured after driving into car door in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A food delivery worker is fighting for his life as police investigate the collision in Brooklyn that landed him in the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the driver of an orange car parking on Fulton Street in Cypress Hills just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. As a man on a scooter approaches the vehicle from behind and starts to pass it, the driver of the orange car opens his door, and the man on the scooter drives into it.

Witnesses say the victim was unresponsive with a head injury before first responders took him to the hospital in critical condition.

"Since he was bleeding, the 911 people told me, 'cause I was on the phone with them, to put some kind of cloth or something on the part he was bleeding," witness Williston Pinares said.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is working to determine if there was any criminality.

Witnesses say after the collision, the driver of the orange car went into a nearby store before talking to police. Right now, there are no charges and no one in custody.