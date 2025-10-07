Watch CBS News
F and G subway service disrupted in Brooklyn due to mechanical problem, MTA says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

F train service between Brooklyn and Manhattan was suspended Tuesday morning due to a "mechanical problem," the MTA said. 

Service along the F train line was suspended between West 4th Street-Washington Square and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. 

Downtown F trains were running via the D line between West 4th and Coney Island. Some downtown trains will end at Second Avenue, and some uptown trains will end at Fourth Avenue. 

Similarly, G train service was suspended between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Court Square in both directions. 

The MTA said it was "investigating a mechanical problem on a train at Bergen Street." 

Click here to check the latest from the MTA.

