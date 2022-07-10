Caught on camera: Suspect steals car keys out of man's hand in Brooklyn driveway, takes off in SUV

NEW YORK - Video shows a suspect snatching car keys out of a man's hand in his Brooklyn driveway and taking off in his vehicle.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Thursday at a home near East 88th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie.

Police say a 71-year-old man had just parked his SUV in his driveway when a young man ran up to him and tried to take his car keys out of his hand.

Surveillance video shows the suspect and the victim struggling before the suspect punches the victim in the face and takes the keys.

Two individuals are wanted in connection to a robbery in Brooklyn. It happened on July 7, 2022, at a home near East 88th Street and Seaview Avenue in Canarsie. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The suspect then gets into the driver's seat of the SUV while a second individual gets in the back passenger seat, and they drive off.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his face but refused medical attention.

Police say the stolen SUV was found parked near Laurel Avenue and Gordon Street on Staten Island later that same day. The vehicle was unoccupied, and both license plates had been taken, along with personal property that the victim had left inside the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.