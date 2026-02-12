Brooklyn Diocese to settle 1,100 more sex abuse cases after paying $100M+ in victim compensation

The Diocese of Brooklyn is planning to settle its roughly 1,100 remaining sexual abuse lawsuits and compensate survivors.

Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan announced Thursday the decision to settle more cases filed under the New York Child Victims Act after the Archdiocese of New York said late last year it had similar intentions.

In a letter, Brennan wrote it's part of an effort by the Diocese, which encompasses Brooklyn and Queens, "to avoid the time, expense and emotional strain for victim-survivors," of revisiting individual cases in front of a judge.

"The Diocese and our legal counsel have spoken with attorneys representing hundreds of victim-survivors to begin this process," Brennan wrote.

Diocese settled with hundreds of survivors since 2017

A spokesperson for the Brooklyn Diocese said the remaining allegations are largely "very old" and that more than 90% of the cases are from more than 35 years ago. The vast majority took place in the 1960s and '70s.

The Diocese has already spent more than $100 million settling claims made by more than 500 accusers since starting its Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program in 2017, according to Brennan.

"As our global resolution process moves forward, we continue to pray for the victim-survivors, their families, and all others impacted by sexual abuse. May the Lord our God bring healing and peace," the bishop wrote.

He said money for the settlements comes from monetizing existing assets, not from any donations or closing existing Catholic Schools.

The Diocese's spokesperson said the larger New York Archdiocese's decision to settle was not a factor.

"Nothing short of a PR stunt"

Attorney Jeff Anderson, whose firm claims to represent over 200 survivors in Brooklyn Diocese cases, said in a statement Thursday that the survivors "believe this update from the Bishop is positive news."

"For over six years, the Diocese has denied responsibility, contested virtually every case, causing survivors to endure, not just delay, but additional harm," Anderson said.

Attorney Anelga Doumanian, whose law firm claims to represent 50 survivors with cases against the Diocese, called the bishop's letter "nothing short of a PR stunt masquerading as a settlement offer."

"Our clients were left completely in the dark, and we have had no discussions with the Brooklyn Diocese about a global settlement," Doumanian said. "For years, the Brooklyn Diocese has fought tooth and nail to delay justice and escape accountability for the more than 1,100 survivors who were abused under their watch. Now, just as cases are finally moving forward and the truth is coming to light, they are attempting to pull the rug under survivors once again by announcing a global resolution that doesn't exist. This is a pseudo-offer at best, and survivors won't be fooled."

Read the Bishop's letter