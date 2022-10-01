Watch CBS News
Man killed in slashing on L train in Brooklyn

Victim identified in deadly slashing on subway in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police say a man was killed in a slashing on a subway in Brooklyn on Friday.

It happened around 9 p.m. on a southbound L train at the Atlantic Avenue station.

According to police, two men were arguing while on board the train when one slashed the other in the neck with an unknown object.

The suspect then got off the subway and fled.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 43-year-old Tommy Bailey.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 6:02 PM

