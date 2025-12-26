Brooklyn Children's Museum hosts families at annual Kwanzaa celebration

The Brooklyn Children's Museum is holding its annual Kwanzaa festival in Crown Heights.

Now in its 18th year, museum leaders say the event has become the largest family Kwanzaa celebration in New York City and a yearly tradition for many Brooklyn families.

"Each principle has something very important"

Drums echoed through the museum as dancers led excited families into the auditorium.

Performers from Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation welcomed visitors with vibrant dance and drum exhibitions as part of the celebration honoring Kwanzaa's first principle, unity. Asase Yaa Artistic Director Zakiya Harris lit the first candle of the kinara, marking the beginning of the weeklong holiday.

"Each principle has something very important that children can take away and which they can use that towards goal setting ... think about their future and how they can really be an impactful member of their community," Harris said.

The nonprofit organization aims to educate and immerse young people in artistic traditions rooted in the African diaspora. This year's programming also highlighted connections across cultures.

"This year we added the stilt walkers, which to me is an amazing opportunity to also show that bridge between the Caribbean culture and the African culture," Harris said.

Upstairs, families took part in interactive workshops, including crafting unity cups out of clay. Visitors said the hands-on activities helped reinforce lessons taught at home.

"They learn the seven principles of Kwanzaa. We talk about that at home. So hopefully it starts to instill some type of a sense of culture and tradition," said Dejeanne Washington, who traveled from Queens with her son and friend to attend the festival.

"It's joyful. It's vibrant. It's colorful"

The tradition continues to grow in size and significance.

"It's really great to see the returning families who come for Kwanzaa. We really love celebrating the diversity of Brooklyn's communities," said Dylan House, the museum's Director of Public Programs.

Throughout the day, dozens of children clapped, stomped and waved along during dance workshops, filling the space with energy and laughter.

"It's joyful. It's vibrant. It's colorful. It's everything you can ask for," said Roz Mays, visiting from Crown Heights.

Back in the theater, musicians guided visitors through a Djembe drumming class, encouraging children to touch, play and participate.

"Really the fun part about children's museums that the kids get to touch and play. And it's so interactive," said Jewell Singletary, who came with her daughter, Antoinette.

A new candle representing one of Kwanzaa's seven principles is lit each day. The Kwanzaa festival at the Brooklyn Children's Museum continues daily through Dec. 30.

