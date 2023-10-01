The Point: Brooklyn Borough Pres. Antonio Reynoso says city was "sloppy" and underprepared for major rain storm
This week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso discussed New York City's tough economic straits - and his idea involves his own belt tightening.
Talking Points
It's down with party time in Brooklyn as Reynoso says "ixnay" to spending on local celebrations so it can use the money to ward off budget cuts.
Reynoso also weighed in on the city's immediate response to Friday's severe rain storm, calling the preparations "sloppy."
Watch Kramer's conversation with Reynoso here or in the player below.
Point of View
From the asylum seeker crisis to the indictment of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to Mayor Eric Adams' potential primary challengers and more, there were so many things to talk about with Kramer's favorite pair of pundits: O'Brien Murray and Hank Sheinkopf.
Watch their conversation here or in the player below.
Your Point
As we approach 2024, a presidential election year, we asked New Yorkers what issues will help candidates get elected and who they think should be running.
Exclamation Point
In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Reynoso shares why dancing is his passion and which parade is his favorite, and he plays a round of Brooklyn trivia.
Watch the bonus conversation here or in the player below.
