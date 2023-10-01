Watch CBS News
Local News

The Point: Brooklyn Borough Pres. Antonio Reynoso says city was "sloppy" and underprepared for major rain storm

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

Brooklyn borough president calls city's preparedness for rain storm "sloppy"
Brooklyn borough president calls city's preparedness for rain storm "sloppy" 09:16

This week on "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso discussed New York City's tough economic straits - and his idea involves his own belt tightening. 

Talking Points

It's down with party time in Brooklyn as Reynoso says "ixnay" to spending on local celebrations so it can use the money to ward off budget cuts. 

Reynoso also weighed in on the city's immediate response to Friday's severe rain storm, calling the preparations "sloppy."

Watch Kramer's conversation with Reynoso here or in the player below.

Brooklyn borough president calls city's preparedness for rain storm "sloppy" 09:16

Point of View

From the asylum seeker crisis to the indictment of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to Mayor Eric Adams' potential primary challengers and more, there were so many things to talk about with Kramer's favorite pair of pundits: O'Brien Murray and Hank Sheinkopf. 

Watch their conversation here or in the player below. 

Should Vice President Kamala Harris fill Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat? 09:25

Your Point

As we approach 2024, a presidential election year, we asked New Yorkers what issues will help candidates get elected and who they think should be running. 

What issues will help candidates get elected in 2024? 03:03

Exclamation Point

In a bonus conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Reynoso shares why dancing is his passion and which parade is his favorite, and he plays a round of Brooklyn trivia.

Watch the bonus conversation here or in the player below. 

Bonus conversation with Brooklyn Borough Pres. Antonio Reynoso 04:22

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 1:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.