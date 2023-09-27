New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez set to face a judge on federal bribery charges

NEW YORK -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is due in court Wednesday on federal bribery charges, as faces mounting pressure to resign.

The New Jersey senator has said he will not step down and expects to be exonerated.

Menendez and his wife are accused of taking more than half a million dollars in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen. Investigators also found gold bars worth more than $100,000 in the 69-year-old's possession, according to the indictment.

Additionally, the couple is charged with involvement in a corruption scheme, accused of accepting bribes from American-Egyptian businessman Wael Hana in efforts to use the senator's power to increase U.S. aid to Egypt. Hana was arrested Tuesday afternoon as he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and he pleaded not guilty to related federal charges in court shortly after.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy and nearly half of New Jersey's congressional delegation are demanding Menendez step down, which he says he will not do.

New Jersey's junior Sen. Cory Booker spoke out Tuesday, saying, "This is not a first go-around for Menendez, the evidence is pretty striking, in terms of the case they have against him."

This is the second indictment for Menendez. He faced a corruption case back in 2017 that resulted in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a verdict.

CBS New York will have the latest developments from the senator's court appearance and reaction throughout the day.