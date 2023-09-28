Sen. Robert Menendez holding high-stakes meeting with fellow senate Democrats

CRANFORD, N.J. - Sen. Robert Menendez is expected to address his colleagues in the Senate Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The closed-door luncheon comes a day after Menendez pleaded not guilty to bribery and extortion charges.

One of the first calls for Menendez to resign came from Gov. Phil Murphy. Now, 27 of his colleagues in the 51-member Democratic caucus are asking him to resign, including Sen. Dick Durbin.

Menendez arrived at his office in D.C. early Thursday morning, preparing to state his case to his colleagues.

Sen. Charles Schumer said Wednesday he is deeply disappointed, adding that Menendez's behavior fell below the standard for a senator.

The feds accuse Menendez and his wife, Nadine, of taking close to $500,000 in bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for political favors.

The government said it seized gold bars and cash from Menendez's home in 2022. Some of the cash was in in envelopes found stuffed in the senator's jacket.

Menendez said the money was legally earned and stashed away because of his family's experience in communist Cuba.

Before being indicted, the senator said he would run again in 2024, and said this week he would not step down from his senate seat.

Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat, said he will challenge Menendez. There are also candidates running on the Republican side.

Should Menendez choose to step down, Murphy would have the power to fill his position.