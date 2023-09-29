Storm brings significant flooding, damage to parts of Brooklyn and beyond

NEW YORK - Friday's strong storm has brought flooding and damage to Brooklyn.

Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a warehouse in Lexington Avenue between Classon and Franklin Avenues in Brooklyn. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Fortunately all workers at the warehouse were accounted for, according to the FDNY.

In Windsor Terrace, the FDNY said firefighters rescued a person in danger of drowning in a basement of an apartment building at Sherman Street near Greenwood Avenue.

I hope the City can help with this serious flooding situation in Brooklyn right now. #nyc #rain pic.twitter.com/gddRCSAy7H — Jonathan Gardner (@thejongardner) September 29, 2023

Heavy rain brought flooding conditions at Walton Street between Union and Harrison Avenues. Water have overtaken the sidewalk and appeared to partially flood parked cars there.

Flooding on Walton St between Union Ave & Harrison Ave. pic.twitter.com/ovsvRoz9uX — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 29, 2023

Significant flooding was reported in southern Brooklyn. Video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, also showed flooding near Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Street.

Additional reports of damage and trees down around our area are coming into our newsroom. Stay with us as we continue to cover this significant storm.