Furious parents wait in pouring rain after being told to pick up kids from flooded Brooklyn middle school

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn middle school told parents to pick up their kids early on Friday because of apparent flooding in the building. But after they waiting outside for over an hour, the school said it was safe for the kids to stay.

A text message sent to parents read, "Good morning. There is a building condition issue here this morning at IS 228. If you are able to pick up your children, please do so as soon as possible."

Watch Live Coverage: State of Emergency in effect as storm floods New York City and beyond

One mother said she rushed over in the pouring rain after reading the text. Dozens of other parents got the same text and did the same thing, but they weren't immediately allowed to take their kids home and had to wait outside in the rain.

"Now they're saying the kids can stay, but we don't really know how much truth is to that. They're not gonna say 'Oh there is a big issue,' and get everyone here going nuts," the mother said.

Many of the students were moved to the gymnasium because of the issue.

"This is absurd. Why can't the kids also go home? They're middle schoolers," the woman said. "If there wasn't a big issue, then why don't they just let them go home like a normal day, maybe say a it's a half day. I don't know. They want us to sign a student release and then provide our identification, but there's a lot of people in that gymnasium."

No one at the school was hurt.