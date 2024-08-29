Brooklyn basement explosion leaves at least 3 seriously injured, FDNY says

NEW YORK — At least three people were seriously injured in an explosion at a Brooklyn home Thursday night, fire officials said.

It happened at a two-story residence on East 37th Street between Farragut Road and Foster Avenue in Flatbush.

Police said they received multiple calls reporting an explosion in a basement around 8:30 p.m. About 20 New York City Fire Department units responded to the scene.

2 suffer burn injuries in Brooklyn basement explosion

FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Currao said when crews arrived, they found two victims outside and two victims on the top floor of the building. According to Currao, there was glass all over the street and obvious structural damage to the building.

"Quite a powerful explosion, ripped right through the dwelling, as well as caused significant damage to the rear of the dwelling," Currao said.

Currao said three victims suffered serious injuries: two victims were taken to a local hospital with burn injuries and potential respiratory injuries, and a third victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts and contusions. A fourth victim was treated on the scene.

Officials concerned about stability of Brooklyn building after basement explosion

According to Currao, one of their primary concerns is the structural stability of the building.

"Very significant damage. Windows that were blown out. The back, the structural part of the building actually is damaged and blown out as well. Very significant type of explosion," he said.

Currao said the two occupancies that are attached to the home where the explosion occurred have been evacuated as a precaution and utilities have been shut off for the entire street.

Department of Buildings officials will check the integrity of the building.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS News New York at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.