Brooklyn back-to-school bash offers free wellness checks, dental screenings and more

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn hosted a back-to-school bash Saturday.

Community groups teamed up and staged the event downtown at the Atlantic Terminal Mall Plaza.

Kids were able to have fun at a bouncy house while parents could take advantage of booths set up to provide wellness check-ins with doctors, dental screenings and backpack giveaways.

Local leaders say with money so tight, these free services help.

"That's why we're here to fill in those gaps. Where they can't, we meet them halfway, we meet them where they are. It's important to support families. As a former educator, I know how tough it is. So we're here today in community, supporting community," New York City Councilmember Rita Joseph said.

Kids were also able to get their faces painted and get free haircuts.