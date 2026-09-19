Woman arrested in attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old boy in Brooklyn

A woman has been arrested in connection to an attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn.

Police say 47-year-old Chrissy Payne, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday night.

According to police, Payne tried to forcefully take a 4-year-old boy outside a McDonald's on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue.

The boy's mother told CBS News New York the child was with his grandmother at the time.

"When I got there, basically my mom is pulling [one of the boy's arms] and the stranger's pulling another arm, so they're both fighting over my son," the boy's mother said.

She said when her husband confronted Payne, Payne allegedly claimed their son belonged to her, then ran away after the child's mother grabbed the boy.

"During that moment, he was crying 'cause the whole pulling and arguing," the mother said.

Payne has been charged with attempted kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy's mother said her son was shaken by the incident, but not injured.