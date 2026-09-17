Stranger tried to grab 4-year-old boy from grandmother on Brooklyn street, mom says

A Brooklyn woman says her motherly instinct kicked in when a stranger allegedly tried to pull her son away from his grandmother.

Anyia James says her mother took her 4-year-old son, J'Mark, to a McDonald's on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights on Monday. James and her husband were right across the street when she got a cellphone call from her mother.

"She was scared. She was kind of yelling over the phone, like, there's a stranger trying to grab my son," James said.

Hearing the terror in her mother's voice, James ran across the street toward the restaurant.

"When I got there, basically my mom is pulling [one of J'Mark's arms] and the stranger's pulling another arm, so they're both fighting over my son," James said.

James says her husband came over and confronted the woman, who claimed J'Mark belonged to her.

"What the hell? Like, is this even real?" James said.

A Brooklyn woman says a stranger tried to pull her 4-year-old son away from his grandmother on Sept. 14, 2026. NYPD Crime Stoppers

James says her mama bear instincts kicked in, and she grabbed her son, who she says was terrified.

"During that moment, he was crying 'cause the whole pulling and arguing," James said.

The woman then ran away. No one was physically injured.

"It was scary. I can't believe it happened to me. But it can happen to anybody. It can happen to anybody. It's a crazy world out here. People are sick," James said.

James has a message for parents.

"Be very cautious and hold onto your children tight as possible. Not all strangers are good strangers," she said.

James says her son is safe but still shaken, and police are searching for the woman who allegedly try to take him.