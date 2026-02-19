Woman disguised as cleaner wanted in $122,000 apartment heist, New York City police say

A woman disguised as a cleaner allegedly helped pull off a $122,000 heist with two other suspects during an armed home invasion in New York City.

The NYPD said the woman knocked on the door to an apartment and pretended to be with a cleaning agency before the three drew guns on the man who answered.

It happened last Friday at a building near Vandalia Avenue and Fountain Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, according to police.

The armed suspects forced their way inside the unit and went to the bedroom, where they took jewelry worth an estimated $118,000, credit cards, wallets and a purse, police said.

A woman disguised as a cleaner (L) and the other two suspects, according to police. NYPD

The stolen property was worth approximately $122,000 in total, according to investigators.

A woman was also inside the apartment at the time, but no injuries were reported, officials said.

The suspect trio fled on foot down Fountain Avenue toward Seaview Avenue, officials said.

The first suspect was described as a female wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, black pants, a black hat and black sneakers. The second was described as a male wearing a dark jacket and dark hat. The third was described as a male wearing a multicolored blue sweatshirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.