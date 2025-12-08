Bronxville, N.Y. apartment fire kills 1, displaces nearly 60 families

One person was killed and dozens of families were displaced when a fire broke out in a Westchester County apartment building on Sunday night.

The latest on the investigation

The blaze happened just after 10 p.m. at the Rivermere Apartments on Lake Avenue in Bronxville, and took the life of an 85-year-old man, officials said.

Pictures obtained by CBS News New York show the extent of the damage on the inside, as many residents still don't know when they will be allowed back into their homes.

"Upon arrival, our officers encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the second floor," Bronxville Police Chief Christopher Satriale said.

Satriale said the deceased man's wife was rescued, but added, "She mentioned her husband was in the unit. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the smoke and flames of the fire and was found deceased in the apartment."

A firefighter and several residents were taken to the hospital for minor injuries but are expected to be OK, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it appeared to be accidental.

"My son was saying, 'Daddy, we are going to die.'"

One resident said he and his family barely made it out as thick black smoke engulfed the building.

"We felt trapped because there was no way for us to get out. My son was saying, 'Daddy, we are going to die," the resident said.

Many residents said they were just thankful to still be alive.

"We have each other. We will be fine. Everything else is just kind of immaterial," the resident said.

There's no timetable for displaced residents' return

Both wings of the apartment complex are now closed, including the areas that were not affected.

Officials said many of the apartments were without smoke detectors. On Monday afternoon, boxes of them were brought in.

"An engineer is in the building right now that was the fire building [to] determine if there was any structural damage," Satriale said.

The Red Cross is currently helping several families, while others are taking shelter with friends and loved ones.

It's still unclear when anyone will be allowed back in.