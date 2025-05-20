Bronx Zoo hosts New York City boroughs honey-tasting contest

Battle of the boroughs over which one produces the best-tasting honey

The Bronx Zoo hosted a contest on Tuesday to see which New York City borough produces the best-tasting honey.

Jim Breheny, the director of the Bronx Zoo, said the tasting was an opportunity to share how bees and other pollinators are key to a healthy ecosystem.

"The taste come from the pollen of the flowers or the plants that the bees are visiting. So some of them ... these very sweet. Some really fruity. Some will be more earthy," Breheny said. "Bees are vital to all of our food crops. All the fruits and the vegetables that we need. Bees are the major pollinators. And we're actually facing a crisis in the country where the population of honeybees is declining."

So which borough rules?

People from near and far weighed in on their favorite, but at the end of the competition the Bronx won with 34 votes followed by Staten Island with 23 and Manhattan with 22 votes. Queens came in fourth place, leaving Brooklyn in fifth.

"It was a tie between the Bronx and Brooklyn, but the Bronx took it," contest voter Lanaya Bellamy said.

"I voted for Staten Island. That was stronger. I think the strongest flavor," said Samantha Dates.

