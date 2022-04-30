Baby tree kangaroo starting to emerge at Bronx Zoo

Tree kangaroo born at Bronx Zoo makes its debut

NEW YORK -- The Bronx Zoo is celebrating a highly anticipated debut.

A baby tree kangaroo has started to emerge from its mother's pouch.

The animal is the first of its species born at the zoo since 2008.

Zookeepers say newborn joeys spend about seven months in their mothers' pouches.

Native to Papua, New Guinea, this type of tree kangaroo is classified as endangered with fewer than 2,500 in the wild.