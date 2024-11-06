Abandoned vehicles, RVs become eyesore for Bronx community

NEW YORK — CBS News New York reporting has revealed a widespread issue with illegal parking of abandoned vehicles and RVs in communities across the five boroughs.

CBS News New York viewer and longtime Bronx resident Oscar Rivera first reached out after he saw Brooklyn reporter Hannah Kliger's coverage on an issue plaguing a community in Red Hook. He says for years, illegally parked RVs, abandoned vehicles and illegal car washes on Webster Avenue have become the biggest eyesore in the community.

"I was amazed. I said, wow, it's so similar," he told CBS News New York's Shosh Bedrosian.

People living in RVs parked along Bronx street

Rivera says it's now so problematic, trash is dumped down the whole street. CBS News New York observed people living in the RVs and even saw living room furniture and belongings outside the confines of vehicles. Many of the abandoned vehicles and mobile homes also have multiple tickets on their windshields.

"They have broken windows, they have graffiti on them, multiple tickets," Rivera said.

Council Member Eric Dinowitz says it's unclear why there is no further enforcement to have them removed.

"The mess here is Sanitation, but there shouldn't be mess made in the first place. If rules were enforced in the first place, there would be no illegal dumping to clean up after," said Dinowitz.

Bedrosian drove with Dinowitz down the street to see his reaction in real time.

"What the hell is this? Is this like a Craigslist meet-up spot?" he said.

Problems continue on Webster Avenue even after multiple crackdowns

DCPI tells CBS New York in 2024, they conducted seven operations on Webster Avenue, which resulted in 32 boots and 101 tows.

DSNY says since the beginning of August, they've cleaned Webster Avenue more than 13 times, issued 317 summonses and removed five broken-down vehicles. Dinowitz says more needs to be done since the problem still exists.

"The state has to raise the fines on certain illegal parking to disincentivize this sort of behavior," said Dinowitz.

The NYPD is planning a joint agency operation to remove mobile homes in this area in late November.

