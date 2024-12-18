Bronx residents who don't have utilities due to water main break are worried about falling temperatures

NEW YORK -- Two days after a massive water main break in the Bronx, tenants and business owners along Webster Avenue are still without heat, gas and electricity.

They told CBS News New York on Wednesday their primary concern is no longer what happened, but what will happen as temperatures drop.

"I'm trying to save what I can"

The damage from Monday's 48-inch water main break varies, but those living and working in the area have their lack of utilities in common.

Jessica Acea had until 5 p.m. to salvage what she could from her first-floor apartment that she shared with her daughter. The building management company was helping her clear it out before it's demolished.

"I'm trying to save what I can save. What I can't save I'm throwing out with my eyes closed. But other than that, I really have nothing. I had a Christmas tree up. It's gone," Acea said.

Angelina Ufomba said she's wondering who is going to pay her back for days of no power -- and no customers -- at her grocery store, Royal African & Caribbean Foods.

"Somebody tried to buy something, I cannot open the register," Ufomba said. "This is Christmastime. We need to sell, and help people that are looking to us for help."

OEM, Red Cross struggling to get word out on temporary housing

Some residents said they weren't aware of temporary housing available to them.

"I have nowhere to go, so I have to make due," LaShelda Bridgers said, adding when asked if she'd been in contact with the Red Cross. "No, I haven't seen the Red Cross."

"No Red Cross. They just gave me a blanket yesterday. That's it," Acea said.

The city's Office of Emergency Management said it is working with the Red Cross to provide housing. However, when CBS News New York reached out, both agencies couldn't provide specifics on how they plan to spread to the word to people who need it.