Bronx water main break prompts massive response from the FDNY

NEW YORK -- The FDNY and NYC Emergency Management are on the scene of a water main break in the Bronx.

The break happened near Webster Avenue and Mosholu Parkway South on Monday night, prompting the closure of Webster from East 204 Street to Bedford Park Boulevard.

The FDNY has issued an "all hands" directive in response to the break. The NYPD and officials from the Department of Environmental Protection are also on site.

Officials strongly advise avoiding the area due to numerous emergency responders and traffic delays.

