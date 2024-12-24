Watch CBS News
Red Cross provides Christmas Eve dinner to Bronx residents still in the dark from water main break

By Alecia Reid

CBS New York

Volunteers help make holiday special for Bronx residents impacted by water main break
NEW YORK — More than a week after a water main break in one Bronx neighborhood, some residents are still without power or gas, but Tuesday, the Red Cross tried to make sure they could still celebrate the holiday.

Ever since a 48-inch water main on Webster Avenue ruptured last week, flooding the area, the Red Cross has been providing 300 meals a day – lunch and dinner – for residents at Botanical Square. 

Two buildings remain dark with no power or gas.

Celebrating Christmas under difficult circumstances

"As we approach the holidays, we want to do our very best to give people as much of a happy holiday as we can under these difficult circumstances," Red Cross volunteer Brandon Sherr said.

For Christmas Eve, families have the option of a traditional Dominican holiday meal of pernil with rice and beans, lasagna or vegetarian.

Botanical Square resident Emily Santos said in Spanish she's grateful for the service the Red Cross has been providing.

"Everything been very good so far. Their food is very tasty. It's always hot," Botanical Square resident Judith Freitas said.

While the property manager at Botanical Square anticipates electricity will be restored within the next few days, volunteers braving the frigid temperatures say they are grateful to be of service.

"I'm just joyful that during the holiday season, we can help everyone in their time of need," Red Cross volunteer Dr. Myrie said.

A representative from the Red Cross says they will continue offering services at Botanical Square through Friday, then reassess residents' needs and make any necessary adjustments.

Alecia Reid is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated reporter for CBS News New York. She is a sustainability and social justice advocate; passionate about giving a voice to people who may not otherwise be able to tell their stories.

