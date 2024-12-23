Some in Bronx still without gas, electricity week after massive water main break

NEW YORK - A week after a major water main break on Webster Avenue in the Bronx, residents of two buildings nearby still have no gas, and no electricity.

The property manager says they're working quickly to fix all the damage the flooding left behind. A mobile boiler is providing heat and hot water to tenants, and property manager says the plan is to have electricity turned on in a matter of days. Even then, though, residents will experience sporadic outages as they handle major repairs after nine feet of water damaged all of the electrical equipment in the building's basement.

The city's Office of Emergency Management says it is actively monitoring the situation to ensure everyone's safety and well-being.

A look at some of the mess left behind after a massive water main break in the Bronx on Dec. 17, 2024. CBS News New York

At Botanical Square, residents are growing accustomed to walking up and down flights of stairs using flashlights and lanterns to keep from stumbling in the dark. Residents are having to make due after a 48-inch main ruptured on Webster Avenue, causing extensive flooding in Bedford Park.

"There will be no Christmas here"

"There will be no Christmas here. There are no Christmas lights, no decorations, the spirit - bah, humbug," tenant Mikell Green-Grand said.

"We might have to spend it at another family's house. It's crazy, you know? If you need last minute gifts, or to cook something, we can't do that now," tenant Natalie Veloso said.

The Red Cross is providing lunch and dinner until Friday, and say they will have something special for Christmas Eve. Residents are noticing the efforts by the Red Cross, and say they are trying to celebrate the holiday any way they can.

Zinnia Stand-Up "The Red Cross is providing lunch and dinner until Friday and say they will have something special for Christmas Eve, an effort not going unnoticed by the residents we spoke with who say they are trying to celebrate the holiday in any way they can.

"I appreciate them so much for being here and helping all of us," one tenant said.

Tenant Jenny Cuevas says her elderly mother is staying with her until things get back to normal.

"It's painstakingly chilly. You feel it in the bones. I usually leave by the time it gets dark, by 4 o'clock," Cuevas said. "Praying the power comes back as soon as possible, hopefully. A Christmas miracle. Wouldn't that be nice?"