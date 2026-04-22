Bronx man suing NYPD after he says he was violently arrested

A Bronx man who says he was violently arrested by the NYPD is now taking legal action.

He shared video of the encounter and spoke exclusively to CBS News New York's Naveen Dhaliwal.

Bodycam video shows violent police encounter

The incident happened on Jan. 14.

Thane Ebuehi, 34, said he was heading home on his scooter after picking up dinner for his 8-year-old son when he noticed officers in an unmarked vehicle following him at the intersection of Gun Hill Road and Perry Avenue.

Surveillance video shows Ebuehi stop at a red light behind a dark-colored vehicle and in front of a silver sedan. Suddenly, the rear passenger door of the dark-colored vehicle opens, and an officer gets out and rushes toward Ebuehi. At the same time, the vehicle's police lights turn on.

Ebuehi starts to drive away as the officer reaches out and grabs Ebuehi and the scooter.

"I was very scared, so I made a U-turn. I tried to evade them, and I got thrown off the moped," Ebuehi said.

Video shows more officers getting out of the silver sedan as the scooter tips and Ebuehi falls to the ground.

Ebuehi's attorney Joshua Stein said the officers stopped his client due to an unlawful lane change, and the situation escalated over something minor.

"They don't get out of the car as if they're dealing with a traffic infraction. They get out of the car as if they're dealing with some kind of violent threat to their person and immediately run at him," Stein said.

Police body camera footage obtained by Ebuehi's lawyer and shared with CBS News New York shows the arrest. Officers tell Ebuehi to give them his hands and stop resisting. At least one officer throws several punches as other officers hold Ebuehi down.

"I'm screaming, asking, 'What happened? What'd I do?' And I'm just getting mauled," Ebuehi said.

Man says he suffered injuries in arrest

Ebuehi said he was charged with resisting arrest and failing to signal while changing lanes, but they were later dropped.

CBS News New York reached out to the NYPD about the incident and they told us there are no reports on file.

Three months later, Ebuehi said he's still dealing with the physical and emotional toll of what he describes as a brutal encounter.

"I've been going through a lot of anxiety," he said. "It's hard for me to go outside because I'm just scared to walk the streets with police."

He said the injuries after the violent arrest included a broken nose, a broken tooth, and a fractured foot that now requires a cane and ongoing physical therapy.

"I can't run. I can't play with my son. I can't take him to the park," Ebuehi said.

Racial profiling allegations

Ebuehi is now filing a lawsuit against the NYPD, alleging he was targeted because of his race.

"They treated me like I was nobody," he said. "It's just not right just to hop out your car and attack us."

He also filed a complaint with the Civilian Complaint Review Board, which responded in February, saying the racial profiling and bias-based policing unit is investigating.

Ebuehi said he's doing this not just for himself, but for his son.

"I'm doing it for him," he said. "I feel like if I'm not here, I wonder who is going to protect my son?"