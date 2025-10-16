Bronx woman who survived brutal, unprovoked attack says "I really thought he was going to kill me"

A Bronx nurse was badly beaten in a brutal and unprovoked attack early Wednesday morning.

Virginia Alvarez, a BronxCare Hospital nurse, has a long road to recovery.

"All the bones here are fractured, both of my hands and my fingers," Alvarez said. "I have stitches here in the back of my head."

Police said the suspect, 23-year-old Jeremiah White, is linked to two other violent assaults that happened later that same day.

"You killed my mom"

Alvarez's everyday routine heading to work turned horrific at around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. Surveillance video shows her walking at the intersection of University Avenue and 176th Street when a man approaches her aggressively and begins assaulting her.

"He told me 'You killed my mom.' I don't know who his mom is. I don't know who he is," Alvarez said.

Virginia Alvarez was brutally beaten in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Oct. 15, 2025. CBS News New York

After repeatedly punching and kicking her, surveillance video shows the suspect grabbing an object nearby and returning to beat her again.

"I really thought he was going to kill me"

"I told him to stop, stop. I told him it's not me, who you think it is," Alvarez said. "I really thought he was going to kill me."

Alvarez said a driver passing by stopped and got the man to stop his assault.

"The man says 'What are you doing?' He jumped, he left, he went running without his pole," she said.

Police say, however, the suspect didn't stop there. Hours later, the same suspect allegedly attacked a 54-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl in separate incidents nearby. The teenager is still in the hospital.

"I probably would've been dead"

White is facing several charges, including attempted murder and assault.

Alvarez is relieved he's been caught, and has that good Samaritan to thank for saving her life.

"Thank you for calling my mom, the cops, and the ambulance. If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be alive today. I probably would've been dead. I thank that man so much," Alvarez said.

Due to her extensive injuries, Alvarez doesn't know when she'll be back at work. She said she doesn't plan to walk to work anymore, and will instead be taking a cab to her job.

Year to date, assaults in the 46th precinct, where these attacks took place, are down 3.3% compared to last year, according to NYPD statistics.