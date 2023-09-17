Man arrested in Bronx triple stabbing

NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly stabbing three people in the Bronx.

Police say it started with an argument around 6 p.m. outside a building on Prospect Avenue in Charlotte Gardens.

Investigators say the 26-year-old suspect stabbed a 45-year-old man in the head and a 29-year-old in the torso. A 21-year-old man was slashed in the hand.

All of the victims are in stable condition.