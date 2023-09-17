Man arrested in Bronx triple stabbing
NEW YORK -- A man was taken into custody Saturday after allegedly stabbing three people in the Bronx.
Police say it started with an argument around 6 p.m. outside a building on Prospect Avenue in Charlotte Gardens.
Investigators say the 26-year-old suspect stabbed a 45-year-old man in the head and a 29-year-old in the torso. A 21-year-old man was slashed in the hand.
All of the victims are in stable condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.