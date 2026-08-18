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Vigil held for 15-year-old found shot to death in Bronx apartment. Here's the latest on the investigation.

By
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
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Naveen Dhaliwal

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An emotional vigil was held Tuesday evening in the Bronx for Riley Billingslea, a 15-year-old who police say was found shot to death last week in a Kingsbridge Heights apartment building.

So far, there have been no arrests and family members still have no answers surrounding the circumstances of the boy's death.

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Riley Billingslea Elaine Rogers

The community, however, has responded. People gathered Tuesday outside of the Claflin Avenue building where Billingslea was found dead inside of a fifth-floor apartment last week.

They've also been praying and offering comfort to a family still struggling to understand how a teen with so much ahead of him could suddenly be gone.

Billingslea's family has described him as bright, respectful and determined, and a young man who dreamed of becoming an engineer.

Those who knew and loved him have since been trying to come to terms with his sudden death while demanding answers about what happened inside that apartment.

"Riley was a good child," his mother said, adding of the shooter, "He took something special. He hurt me. He hurt the community."

"I would like for the young man to come forward. If it was an accident, however, please explain it. Come forward," added Elaine Rogers, Billingslea's grandmother. "And I want to say to the parents, if you're hiding him, let him go. Let him face justice. He took my grandson."

Billingslea's family is asking anyone who may know something about what happened to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

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