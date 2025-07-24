Bronx charter school teacher accused of raping 13-year-old student

Rape reports on the rise across New York City, NYPD data shows

A Bronx charter school teacher allegedly repeatedly raped a 13-year-old student, prosecutors said Thursday.

William Jones, 32, has been indicted on multiple counts of rape, sexual misconduct, disseminating indecent material to minors, and endangering the welfare of a child charges.

Jones, a Queens resident, worked as a seventh grade math teacher at the American Dream Charter School in Mott Haven. Authorities say the victim was one of his students, and that he raped her repeatedly in her home over the course of five weeks, from April 28 to June 2.

During the last incident, the girl's older sister found them getting dressed together, prosecutors said.

The victim's mother searched her daughter's phone and turned up several explicit text messages, as well as intimate photos and videos. The mother then called the school to confirm the phone number that was sending the images and videos was Jones'. When the school confirmed it was his number, the girl's mother called the NYPD.

Jones allegedly resigned from the school after he became aware of the investigation. CBS News New York has reached out to the school for comment.

"The defendant engaged in disturbing and predatory conduct, made worse by the fact that he is a schoolteacher entrusted with the care and safety of students. Exploitation of the young and vulnerable will not be tolerated," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Jones is out on bail and is due back in court on Oct. 14.