6 injured after vehicle crashes into Bronx sidewalk shed

Car crashes into sidewalk shed in the Bronx

Six people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a sidewalk shed on Thursday morning in the Bronx.

Police said the driver was at large after exiting the vehicle and running from the scene.

Chopper 2 flew overhead just before 11 a.m. by the corner of E. 149th St. and Cortlandt Ave. in the Melrose section of the borough.

First responders blocked off the sidewalk, and the Department of Buildings arrived to assess the stability of the shedding.

All of the victims were transported to Lincoln Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.