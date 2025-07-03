Watch CBS News
Local News

6 injured after vehicle crashes into Bronx sidewalk shed

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Car crashes into sidewalk shed in the Bronx
Car crashes into sidewalk shed in the Bronx 00:50

Six people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a sidewalk shed on Thursday morning in the Bronx.

Police said the driver was at large after exiting the vehicle and running from the scene.

Chopper 2 flew overhead just before 11 a.m. by the corner of E. 149th St. and Cortlandt Ave. in the Melrose section of the borough. 

First responders blocked off the sidewalk, and the Department of Buildings arrived to assess the stability of the shedding.

All of the victims were transported to Lincoln Hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

CBS New York Team

The CBS New York Team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you New York web coverage on cbsnews.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.