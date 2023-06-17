Police: Shots fired at officers in the Bronx, no injuries reported

Police looking for gunman who allegedly fired at officers in the Bronx

Police looking for gunman who allegedly fired at officers in the Bronx

Police looking for gunman who allegedly fired at officers in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Shots were fired at NYPD officers in the Bronx on Friday, police said.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. at East 174th Street and Vyse Avenue in the Crotona Park section.

Police say officers saw someone with a firearm who then allegedly fired in the direction of the officers.

The suspect then ran off.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.