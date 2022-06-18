Watch CBS News
Person on motorcycle caught on video shooting Bronx man in leg

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a person caught on camera shooting a man in the Bronx

It happened June 16 on Whales Avenue in Melrose.

A 28-year-old was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

