Bronx River Parkway crashes shut down highway after 2 killed, NYPD says

A section of the Bronx River Parkway was shut down for hours after seven cars crashed on the highway, causing two fatalities, according to New York City police.

NYPD said the accidents happened in the southbound lanes near East Gun Hill Road in the Bronx just after midnight Monday.

All southbound traffic was detoured off the highway at East 233rd Street as police investigated the pile-up. The lanes reopened at around 8:30 a.m., but the city DOT said drivers should expect residual delays.

Two men, ages 23 and 21, who were on motorcycles, were ejected in the collision. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital, NYPD said.

Police said the initial fatal collision involved four vehicles. A second accident followed involving three vehicles trying to avoid the traffic.

Drivers were urged to use the Major Deegan Expressway as an alternate route heading southbound through the Bronx until the parkway reopened.