FDNY: Nguyen Bui caught on video starting fire at wife's nail salon in the Bronx

Man arrested, accused of setting wife's nail salon on fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- FDNY fire marshals say a man has been arrested after allegedly setting his wife's nail salon on fire.

Cianna Creations Nail & Spa Salon in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx burned down in late September.

The salon is known for its celebrity clients, including rapper and Bronx native Cardi B.

Investigators say the salon owner's husband, Nguyen Bui, was caught on video igniting two napkins and throwing them into a pile of boxes.

He's now facing several charges, including arson.