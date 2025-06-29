NYPD hunting for suspect in stabbing death of Bronx mother of 2

Bronx mother of 2 stabbed to death in her own home

Bronx mother of 2 stabbed to death in her own home

There is shock and disbelief in a Bronx neighborhood following the fatal stabbing of a mother of two.

Police sources say victim knew the suspect.

Here's the latest on the investigation

Officers entered and exited an apartment building at 667 E. 232nd St. in the Wakefield section of the borough in shifts on Sunday, less than 24 hours after first responders arrived on the scene and found 40-year-old Tamara Rowe with stab wounds to the chest and right arm.

Officials say she died at the hospital.

"I just saw like a whole bunch of police. I saw the ambulance," neighbor Tasha Shaw said. "To know that she was murdered in her apartment, it's sad."

Police officers stood outside of the apartment door where blood stains marked a gruesome confrontation. Police sources called it a case of domestic violence, saying Rowe's partner stabbed her.

Police at the scene said investigators confiscated surveillance video showing a man fleeing the apartment building using the stairs.

"That's really scary to know that he or she is on the loose," Shaw said.

Neighbors describe victim as loving and hardworking mom

Other neighbors who knew Rowe asked to remain anonymous.

"I was just shocked because she is a cool lady. Like, she doesn't seem to be someone that would be in any problems," one said.

Residents described Rowe as quiet, calm, respectful and hardworking. Just down the hall, a friend who didn't want to be identified said he was destroyed by the news, adding Rowe was an excellent mother and that she lived in the apartment for about four years with the father of her two girls.

He said he never saw them argue or be in a dispute.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.