Bronx mom, baby reunite with NYPD officers who saved infant from choking

A Bronx mother and her baby were reunited with the NYPD officers who helped save the infant's life after he began choking at home last weekend.

Janibel Montano said she was cooking when she noticed her son Jheyler was choking and facedown in his crib.

That's when Montano frantically called for help and neighbors flagged down a passing NYPD patrol vehicle.

The officers were on their way to another call before quickly jumping into action to help baby Jheyler.

Officer Julio Arias responded and quickly helped get the infant to breathe again.

"I had felt something fall off and that's when he started crying and started breathing again," Arias said.

It's unclear what the child was choking on, but the intervention worked. The sound of Jheyler crying brought immediate relief to his family and the officers who responded.

"It was a huge relief and a godsend," Montano said in Spanish.

Officer Karolin Abreu Garcia, who responded alongside Arias, recalled the intense moments during the incident.

"I felt like I was breathing again when I saw the baby crying. I noticed I wasn't breathing either," she said.

The NYPD's body-worn camera footage shows Arias delivering firm back blows between the baby's shoulder blades while holding him facedown on his forearm, a technique used to help choking infants.

The officers encouraged parents and caregivers to remain calm during emergencies and seek help immediately.

"Try not to panic. At the end of the day, someone will know what's going on and someone will help," Arias said.

Montano and Jheyler's father called the officers heroes during the reunion at the 44th Precinct.

Officers Arias and Garcia credited their emergency training for preparing them to act quickly.

Jheyler is set to celebrate his 11-month birthday on Saturday.