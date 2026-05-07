Bronx man needed stitches after he was violently wrongfully detained by ICE, family says

Video shows a Bronx man being handcuffed in a brutal takedown as he tells U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents they got the wrong guy.

He was later released, but his family says they're still shaken.

Video shows ICE detainment in Bronx

Ivelisse Garcia Santana said on Wednesday evening, ICE agents wrestled her grandson Jeury Concepcion to the ground outside of a bodega in the Bronx.

Video captures what appears to be three ICE agents taking down Concepcion and cuffing him. Witnesses pleaded with agents as they stood by helplessly.

Santana said eventually agents looked at Concepcion's phone, saw his ID, and realized they arrested the wrong person. She said the agents told Concepcion they were sorry and dropped him off at a park, bloodied and far from his home.

Concepcion then called his grandmother, and she rushed him to a local hospital, where she says he received several stitches.

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, but has not heard back.

Ivelisse Garcia Santana said her grandson Jeury Concepcion needed several stitches after ICE agents wrestled him to the ground. Photo provided

Grandmother demands justice

Santana said her grandson woke up Thursday morning in a panic, and is still suffering from head and body pain. She broke down in tears as she replayed the moment she describes as traumatizing.

"He had never been through something like this," she said in Spanish.

Santana says her grandson was born and raised in the Bronx, and the incident happened one day before Concepcion's 20th birthday.

She is now demanding justice. She says what happened to her grandson was preventable, and she thanks God he lived to see another birthday.

ICE protections in state budget

The arrest comes at Gov. Kathy Hochul vows change is on the horizon.

"This year's budget also takes steps to protect New Yorkers from the aggressive, often cruel ICE enforcements," she said. "We're enacting a law to allow New Yorkers to hold all government officials responsible, including ICE agents, accountable in court when they violate New Yorkers' constitutional rights."