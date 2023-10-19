Man riding scooter dies after crashing into truck in the Bronx

Man on scooter dies after crashing into box truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A man riding a scooter died Thursday after crashing into a truck in the Bronx.

Police say just before noon, officers investigating a robbery pattern in Williamsbridge pulled over two men on scooters when they say one of them took off from the scene.

Witnesses say the man on the scooter was seen going against traffic and crashed into a box truck on East 214th Street and Laconia Avenue. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

"It's very sad because he seemed pretty young, you know. It's sad. They just gotta be more careful," witness Tamoi Meredith said.

Police have not released the man's identity.

They say the robbery pattern they were investigating involved men on scooters snatching chains off people's necks.