3 firefighters, 1 civilian hurt in Bronx house fire

NEW YORK -- Three firefighters and a civilian were injured in a house fire in the Bronx on Saturday.

Flames were seen shooting out of a window of a two-story house in Concourse Village.

Investigators say the fire started just after 6 p.m. on the first floor of the home on Morris Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say all of the victims' injuries are minor.

October 14, 2023

