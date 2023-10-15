3 firefighters, 1 civilian hurt in Bronx house fire
NEW YORK -- Three firefighters and a civilian were injured in a house fire in the Bronx on Saturday.
Flames were seen shooting out of a window of a two-story house in Concourse Village.
Investigators say the fire started just after 6 p.m. on the first floor of the home on Morris Avenue.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials say all of the victims' injuries are minor.
