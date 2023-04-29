Suspects threatened to shoot 5-year-old boy, stole family's safe in Bronx home invasion, police say

NEW YORK -- Three men allegedly threatened to shoot a little boy and stole tens of thousands of dollars from a Bronx family in a terrifying home invasion.

According to police, the suspects demanded money and pointed a gun at a woman's 5-year-old son when she answered the door to her apartment near Gates Place and West Gun Hill Road on April 26.

The suspects pistol whipped the woman's 58-year-old mother, police said, and forced her into a back room where she kept a safe.

NYPD

The suspects stole the safe, which police said contained $40,000.

The suspects were between 18 and 20 years old. Two drove away in a gray sedan and the third left in a dark blue SUV, police said.

