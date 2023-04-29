Watch CBS News
Suspects threatened to shoot 5-year-old boy, stole family's safe in Bronx home invasion, police say

By Christina Fan

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Three men allegedly threatened to shoot a little boy and stole tens of thousands of dollars from a Bronx family in a terrifying home invasion. 

According to police, the suspects demanded money and pointed a gun at a woman's 5-year-old son when she answered the door to her apartment near Gates Place and West Gun Hill Road on April 26. 

The suspects pistol whipped the woman's 58-year-old mother, police said, and forced her into a back room where she kept a safe. 

1106-23-robbery-52-pct-04-26-23.jpg
NYPD

The suspects stole the safe, which police said contained $40,000. 

The suspects were between 18 and 20 years old. Two drove away in a gray sedan and the third left in a dark blue SUV, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 29, 2023 / 8:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

