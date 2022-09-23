Bronx high school president running 101 miles to raise money for athletic program

NEW YORK -- A Bronx school president is going the extra mile to raise money for the school's athletic program.

Step by step, Cardinal Spellman High School President Dan O'Keefe is making his way around the school's track in Edenwald. He started his journey at 4 a.m. Friday with a pledge to run 101 miles.

"There's several different reasons, but primarily build school spirit, give the kids a concrete example of when people say something's impossible don't ever listen to them, and you can go out there and do anything if you put your mind to it," O'Keefe told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis as she joined him on the track.

This isn't a first for the 57-year-old. In 2014, he ran 100 miles to fundraise for the school's athletic program.

"We're hoping to raise $101,000 for our athletics program. We have 25 sports teams, and it gets very expensive to run those teams," he said. "When you think about uniforms, officials, busing back and forth to games, coaching salaries, equipment, it just adds up."

This time around, he's going the extra mile -- literately -- adding another mile to his goal.

Students are inspired by his commitment and joined him for a few laps.

"Being a part of something like this, it's special because he's doing this for us," junior Victor Ruiz told DeAngelis.

"I like how he's showing us he does support us and he is behind us through all the steps of the way," sophomore Jay Sanabia said.

O'Keefe's goal is to finish running 101 miles by Saturday morning, just in time for homecoming.

DeAngelis asked how many laps that equates to, and based on the track size, he'll be running 407 and a quarter laps.

CLICK HERE if you want to donate to the cause.