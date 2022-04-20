Watch CBS News

Bronx high-rise fire center of House field hearing on preventing future tragedies

NEW YORK -- A House subcommittee will hold a special field hearing Wednesday in the Bronx to look into January's deadly high-rise fire. 

Seventeen people, including eight children, were killed in the January 9th fire on 188th Street in Fordham Heights. 

Members of the Financial Services subcommittee are looking for ways to prevent fires in federally subsidized housing. 

The hearing is set for noon at the Roscoe Brown Student Center at Bronx Community College. 

