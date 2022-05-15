Police investigating string of gold chain robberies in the Bronx

NYPD investigating robberies done on scooter in the Bronx

NYPD investigating robberies done on scooter in the Bronx

NYPD investigating robberies done on scooter in the Bronx

Police are looking into a brazen robbery pattern in the Bronx involving a suspect stealing gold chains and taking off on a scooter. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are looking into a brazen robbery pattern in the Bronx involving a suspect stealing gold chains and taking off on a scooter.

Video from an incident on March 21 shows someone ride up and grab a gold chain right off a victim on West 180th Street.

Police say it's one of six crimes linked to this spree.

In one incident, the thief displayed a handgun, and in another, there was a second suspect.

All six incidents took place in the Bronx between March 18 and April 17.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.