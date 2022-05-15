Police investigating string of gold chain robberies in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are looking into a brazen robbery pattern in the Bronx involving a suspect stealing gold chains and taking off on a scooter.
Video from an incident on March 21 shows someone ride up and grab a gold chain right off a victim on West 180th Street.
Police say it's one of six crimes linked to this spree.
In one incident, the thief displayed a handgun, and in another, there was a second suspect.
All six incidents took place in the Bronx between March 18 and April 17.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
