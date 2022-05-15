Watch CBS News
Crime

Police investigating string of gold chain robberies in the Bronx

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD investigating robberies done on scooter in the Bronx
Police are looking into a brazen robbery pattern in the Bronx involving a suspect stealing gold chains and taking off on a scooter. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are looking into a brazen robbery pattern in the Bronx involving a suspect stealing gold chains and taking off on a scooter.

Video from an incident on March 21 shows someone ride up and grab a gold chain right off a victim on West 180th Street.

Police say it's one of six crimes linked to this spree.

In one incident, the thief displayed a handgun, and in another, there was a second suspect.

All six incidents took place in the Bronx between March 18 and April 17.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on May 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

