1 dead, 1 hurt after driver strikes pedestrians in the Bronx, police say

One person is dead and another injured after a driver struck pedestrians in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

It happened at Bartow Avenue and Co-Op City Boulevard just after 1:30 p.m.

According to the NYPD, the driver, a 55-year-old man, experienced a medical episode and crashed into a bench, where two people were sitting.

One victim, a 72-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

A woman was killed and a man was injured after a driver suffered a medical episode and crashed into a bench in the Bronx on April 21, 2026, police said. CBS News New York

The driver's condition is also unknown.

Witnesses said they heard the loud bang from impact and rushed over to see the woman pinned underneath the car.

"It wasn't a pretty sight to see, you know. Nobody wants to just walk down the street, and then you just see someone getting struck by a car, you know, losing their life, so it's a lot. It's a lot," one witness said.

That witness said many people tried to help the woman, but it was too late.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.