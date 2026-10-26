Couple attacked, robbed by suspects on motorcycles at Bronx bus stop, daughter says

Police are investigating the violent robbery of a couple in the Bronx.

Emelia Sabah says her 73-year-old father walks her 61-year-old mother to the bus stop on Gun Hill Road every weekday morning to make sure she gets on the bus to work safely.

Monday, while they were sitting at the bus stop just before 5 a.m., Sabah says they were ambushed by four masked individuals riding motorcycles.

"They hit her stomach, and then she said they point the gun in her stomach and hit her mouth with the gun," Sabah said. "Two of them went to my dad with a gun, beat my dad up, and then the other two went to her to beat her up with a gun, and she was screaming."

Police say the suspects managed to take off with the woman's purse, which had a debit card inside, along with her medication and $100 in cash.

"As young as you people are, like, you have the strength to go out and do something, get your own money," Sabah said.

Sabah says her mom, who has 11 grandchildren and works as a home attendant, is now scared to even take the bus.

"Seeing my mom going through that is a very bad experience," she said. "I'm scared."

The NYPD is now searching for the four suspects.

"I want them off from the streets," Sabah said.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.