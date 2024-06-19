War of words after NYPD halts Bronx Black Lives Matter's Juneteenth celebration

NEW YORK -- There was a Juneteenth standoff in the Bronx on Wednesday, as NYPD officers refused to the allow a celebration hosted by Black Lives Matter because the group lacked a proper permit.

However, the head of the group claims it was all part of a political vendetta against him.

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Hawk Newsome and his group vowed to hold the festivities anyway, saying they had hamburgers, hot dogs and more to feed a neighborhood where people are often hungry.

But police were having none of Newsome's power play. Cops arrived in the neighborhood and a truck with steel barricades was at the ready in case of a protest. Police even towed Newsome's car away, which infuriated him.

"You can tow my car, but you can't stop the movement and I guarantee you a Black mayor who stops a Black Juneteenth celebration will never be elected again. So you can have the car. You can have the car. Take it," Newsome said.

Mayor Eric Adams said, Hawk Newsome said

Mayor Eric Adams said the celebration was stopped because Newsome is a habitual rule breaker and didn't file for a permit with the local precinct that was required 30 days before the event.

"To submit a day before the event or two days before the event, you're disrespecting the process," Adams said.

City officials said Newsome also failed to get the proper permit last year.

Adams, who was attending a street co-naming for drummer Max Roach, said Newsome wanted him to ask the cops for special treatment.

"The commander denied the permit. He wanted me to to overrule the commander. I said no," Adams said.

But Newsome offered another version.

"This is nothing more than a personal vendetta. He knows the election year is coming. People do not like him in our community," Newsome said.

"This is a direct act of anti-Blackness by Mayor Adams. He is ruthlessly ripping away the joy from Black children," BLM co-founder Chivona Newsome added.

At the end of the day, the group took its grills into a building, where a supporter said they could use his porch.