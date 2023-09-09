Police: Officer fatally shoots man armed with knife at 7-Eleven in the Bronx

NYPD gives update on police shooting in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police say an officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven on East Tremont Avenue and Barkley Avenue in Throggs Neck.

Police say two employees were working at the convenience store when a 22-year-old man entered the store and walked around for about 20 minutes.

At that time, one of the employees stepped outside to meet a relative. Police say when that employee returned, they saw the 22-year-old behind the counter with another employee, who looked nervous.

The employee who was still outside the 7-Eleven then walked over to a nearby police station and told two officers outside what they had seen.

Both officers returned to the store with the employee and went inside, where they saw the 22-year-old in the back of the store.

Police say as they approached the man, an officer repeatedly told him to take his hands out of his sweatshirt pockets. The man then allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife and lunged at the officer.

The officer then shot the 22-year-old once in the torso.

"I was outside drinking my slushie and then I heard the pop pop pop, like that, you know? I seen, like, there was all kinds of action going on. I didn't know what happened. I left, and when I left, I found out from somebody who told me on the phone what had happened because I thought it was just firecrackers," a witness said.

Police say both officers immediately began to render first aid and called for EMS.

The 22-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released, but police say he has "had police contact" in the past.